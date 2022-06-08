In pictures: Salcombe Regis Fair

Crowds browsing the stalls at the Salcombe Regis Fair. - Credit: Tony Charnock

The Salcombe Regis show marked a landmark anniversary over the Queens Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The Salcombe Regis Fair was held on Thursday (June 3) in the Village. The event also celebrated a special milestone this ear, with it being the 50th-anniversary year the Salcombe Regis Far has taken place in the village.

Over those 50 years of the show taking place in Salcombe Regis, the fair has donated more than £100,000 to local charities as well as supporting the local church.

The stalls from villagers included antiques, bric-a-brac, clocks, watches, books, cakes, children's toys, plants, gifts, glassware, china, tools of all kinds, gadgets, jewellery, accessories, handbags, and jigsaw puzzles. Jazz band and refreshments.

Sidmouth Hospice at Home was at the event selling raffle tickets on the day for the chance for people to bag some prizes. Each year the Salcombe Regis show chooses a local East Devon charity to raise money for.

Music entertained the crowds at Salcombe Regis Fair. - Credit: Tony Charnock

Some of the stalls at the Salcombe Regis Fair. - Credit: Tony Charnock

