In pictures: Salcombe Regis Fair

Adam Manning

Published: 2:02 PM June 8, 2022
Salcombe Regis

Crowds browsing the stalls at the Salcombe Regis Fair. - Credit: Tony Charnock

The Salcombe Regis show marked a landmark anniversary over the Queens Platinum Jubilee weekend. 

The Salcombe Regis Fair was held on Thursday (June 3) in the Village. The event also celebrated a special milestone this ear, with it being the 50th-anniversary year the Salcombe Regis Far has taken place in the village. 

Over those 50 years of the show taking place in Salcombe Regis, the fair has donated more than £100,000 to local charities as well as supporting the local church.

The stalls from villagers included antiques, bric-a-brac, clocks, watches, books, cakes, children's toys, plants, gifts, glassware, china, tools of all kinds, gadgets, jewellery, accessories, handbags, and jigsaw puzzles. Jazz band and refreshments.

Sidmouth Hospice at Home was at the event selling raffle tickets on the day for the chance for people to bag some prizes. Each year the Salcombe Regis show chooses a local East Devon charity to raise money for. 

Salcombe Regis

Music entertained the crowds at Salcombe Regis Fair. - Credit: Tony Charnock

Music entertained the crowds at Salcombe Regis Fair. - Credit: Tony Charnock.

Some of the stalls at the Salcombe Regis Fair. - Credit: Tony Charnock

Tickets being counted at the Salcombe Regis Fair. - Credit: Tony Charnock

Even the flowers are about waving their jubilee flags - Credit: Tony Charnock

Local villagers manning the stalls. - Credit: Tony Charnock

A dog poses with the Queen. - Credit: Tony Charnock

Crowds gathering in the churchyard. - Credit: Tony Charnock

The Union Flag bunting in Salcombe Regis churchyard. - Credit: Tony Charnock

Having a rummage around the stalls - Credit: Tony Charnock

Cake, anyone? - Credit: Tony Charnock

The plants are on sale. - Credit: Tony Charnock.

People enjoy lunch at the Salcombe Regis Churchyard. - Credit: Tony Charnock

One stall selling tea and coffee. - Credit: Tony Charnock

Crowds at the Salcombe Regis Fair. - Credit: Tony Charnock

One of the stalls selling Jam and other conserves. - Credit: Tony Charnock

Look at the size of that saw. - Credit: Tony Charnock

One group enjoying the Salcombe Regis Fair. - Credit: Tony Charnock

One of the local stalls a the Salcombe Regis Fair. - Credit: Tony Charnock

One local stall at the Salcombe Regis Fair. - Credit: Tony Charnock


