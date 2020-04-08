Extension plans for Lympstone restaurant get the green light

The Saddlers in Lympstone Ref exe 08 20TI 8881 Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A Lympstone restaurant will be able to offer more tables to its customers after a planning application it submitted earlier this year was approved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Saddlers Arms, in Exmouth Road, has won permission to build a 45sqm extension.

The scheme will allow the restaurant to offer 36 more covers, form a prep area located off the existing kitchen, and increase the number of customers loos.

A design and access statement for the plans said: “The proposed restaurant extension will provide a seamless link to the existing conservatory and garden area. It will be built where there is current an existing raised planting area.”

The restaurant said the extension will ‘ensure economic viability’ and meet demand from both local and visiting diners.

The proposed prep area will be built in an area already utilised as a storage site for fridges and freezers.