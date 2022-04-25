Steely fitness buffs are gearing-up to put on a display of physical and mental resolve in a charitable Commando-style showdown on Exmouth beach on Saturday (April 30).

Commando Beach Assault will kick off at 9am at Orcombe Point and is expected to conclude around 5pm with the awards ceremony taking place at 6pm.

150 competitors - adept in CrossFit - will compete in mixed teams of five from gyms across the South West in a series of gruelling, high-octane Royal Marines-inspired fitness challenges on and off the beach.

Organised by Royal Marines physical training instructor Sergeant Tom Merriman, from Exmouth, the event is in memory of his friend and fellow commando, Corporal Alexander Tostevein, who loved the beach and fitness but due to mental health injuries took his own life.

The event will raise an estimated £1,000 for Exmouth not-for-profit mental health and wellbeing organisation RV-ONE, founded by Sgt Merriman, and Exmouth based military mental health organisation Rock 2 Recovery.

Serving Devon Royal Marines will be manning the event.

“Physical fitness has always been part of my life and helped me stay focused and keep strong mentally,” said Sgt Merriman. “I want people to realise that this could work for them too.”



