Budleigh Lions president running two marathons this March

This March, Budleigh Lions president Richard Allen is taking part in two marathons for the Devon Rape Crisis.

Beginning on March 1, he is due to finish next Thursday, (March 31). He has been running in and around Budleigh and Exmouth as well as taking part in two Exmouth Parkruns to raise money for the Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services.

Richard Allen said: "I am not a natural runner so running 52.5 miles (or 84.4km) in a month is quite a challenge. Every donation to my just giving page will help support survivors of sexual violence in Devon. All donations are greatly needed and very much appreciated. Thank you to everyone who has supported me so far".

Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services is a charity that offers free confidential support to survivors of rape, sexual assault and childhood sexual abuse in Devon. Specialist support is provided online, in person or by phone. To find out more please visit https://devonrapecrisis.org.uk/

A spokesperson for the Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services said: "We have recently celebrated its tenth anniversary but sadly its work is needed more than ever.

"Referrals into the service have doubled in the last 18 months and every penny donated helps DRCSAS support survivors of sexual violence and abuse. The charity works across Devon, offering specialist support to over 120 survivors a week."

To find out more about the challenge, and donate here Richard Allen is fundraising for Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services (justgiving.com)



