Exmouth rugby club extension plans given green light

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 March 2020

The clunhouse at Raleigh Park, the home of Withycombe Rugby Football Club. Picture: Google

The clunhouse at Raleigh Park, the home of Withycombe Rugby Football Club. Picture: Google

Archant

An Exmouth rugby club’s changing rooms are set to double in size after plans were approved.

An application to construct a single storey extension to the front and a side extension to the side of Withycombe Rugby Club has been given the green light by district council planning officers under delegated powers.

The existing changing rooms at Raleigh Park will be rebuilt with a new layout. First floor changing facilities will be added with the same design.

The clubhouse is set to grow from around 405sqm to 548sqm.

The height of the building would also grow, with the highest point being 47cm higher than the existing roof.

The design and access statement said this will be mitigated by employing a flat roof.

The statement added: “The proposed development would considerably improve the facilities at a club that is well supported and provides an important contribution that benefits the local community.”

