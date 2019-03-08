Rugby chairman gunged as club collects £1,500 for Exmouth youth support group

Exmouth Rugby Club presents Open Door - Haven with a cheque. Picture: Clare Tate Archant

A group of young rugby players from Exmouth have raised around £1,500 for a youth peer support group - by 'gunging' their chairman while on a tour of Cornwall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tristan Bassett getting gunged to support Open Door - Haven. Picture: Clare Tate Tristan Bassett getting gunged to support Open Door - Haven. Picture: Clare Tate

The players, from Exmouth Rugby Club, were in St Ives on the Junior Rugby Tour when the club came up with the idea of helping Open Door - Haven.

The 530 junior families set about drumming up support for the charitable venture, while junior chairman Tristan Bassett prepared to be 'gunged' head to foot in goo.

After just a weekend of collecting, the club managed to raise the £1,400.

A spokesman said: "Tristan was an amazing sport with this - we rasied more than we ever imagined.

Tristan Bassett after getting gunged. Picture: Clare Tate Tristan Bassett after getting gunged. Picture: Clare Tate

"We are so proud - Exmouth Rugby Club is an amazing club, while Open Door does an amazing job for the town's community and its kids."

The money was handed over to Open Door at a cheque presentation earlier this month.

The club would like to thank Tristan, organisers Clare Tate, Sarah Vincent, Sarah Keeping, Sam Bungard, and Andrew Humphries and John Fowler of St Ives Holiday Village for hosting the club.