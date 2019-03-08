‘Ruby’ the latest addition to Exmouth Rowing Club

Mike Drew (foreground right) celebrates the unveiling of 'Ruby'. Picture: Exmouth Rowing Club Archant

One of Exmouth Rowing Club’s legends has spent more than a year building a special boat.

Mike Drew, who has been building vessels all of his life, has named the boat Ruby, after his mother.

The boat, which is ten-and-a-half metres long and made entirely of wood, meets all the regulations that govern the sport – meaning it can be raced anywhere in the world.

Mike said: ““Boats talk to me. You hear the little things, the way the water slips past the hull, and you say to yourself I can do better than that.

“I can make it go a little faster. I can make the rowing process a little sweeter.

“It’s a conversation I have every time I’m out on the water and I know it will never stop.”

The purchase of Ruby was made possible through generous donations made by the people of Exmouth.

Exmouth Rowing Club currently has boat sponsorship opportunities available.

Those who fancy giving coastal rowing a try can email exmouthrowingclub@gmail.com