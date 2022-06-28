News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth business create leggings to raise funds for Hospiscare

Adam Manning

Published: 10:59 AM June 28, 2022
From left to right: Leah Dart, Caz Dart, from the Ruby Fury store and Martin Stokke, Maria Graham, Ellie Williams from Hospiscare. - Credit: Hospiscare.

Exmouth business Ruby Fury has designed a pair of leggings based on the Hospiscare logo.

The Ruby Fury shop in Exeter Road, Exmouth hope to raise £1,000 by donating 25 per cent of all sales of these leggings being donated to the charity. The Ruby Fury brand is known for its vibrant women’s sports leggings, all handmade from their Exmouth workshop.

Ruby Fury owner Maria Graham says “We’ve been working on this project for several months. The design was created using the bright colours from the Hospiscare logo, and their distinctive leaf shapes, but we’ve given it a Ruby Fury vibe. We hope to see lots of people wearing these leggings to do the annual Twilight Walk on July, 9."

Ellie Williams, Hospiscare Corporate Officer, says “We are so grateful to Ruby Fury Activewear for joining our 40 Club and pledging to raise £1,000 in Hospiscare 40th anniversary year. It is amazing to see our logo and colours being used in such an inspirational way and we would like to say a huge thank you to Ruby Fury and their customers for supporting our local charity.”

See the leggings instore or on the website www.rubyfury.co.uk.

