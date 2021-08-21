Published: 12:30 PM August 21, 2021

As we all return to activity and many people are enjoying staycations, wingsurfing - together with its big brother, wingfoiling - is the biggest new trend on the water.

The Royal Yachting Association launched its WINGsurfing training scheme this June and already there are four centres in the South West, including Edge Watersports in Exmouth, running courses to get new enthusiasts up and flying the wing, and they’re training up instructors too.

Wingsurfing is a blend of kitesurfing, kitefoiling, windsurfing and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP). It uses a semi-inflated wing, much like kitesurfing, to power you along.

The wing isn’t attached to the board - there are no lines or harnesses and no rigging to be done – it’s controlled by your hands as you stand, and like windsurfing, you can use a plain board or one with a foil.

Wingsurfing is a great option for the whole family and all abilities and ages. No previous watersports experience is necessary and you can learn the basics on a large windsurf board or windSUP. If you want to move to the next level, you'll need a dedicated wingfoiling board which has a foil attached.

The new RYA scheme consists of four progressive courses, aimed at introducing complete beginners to wingsurfing and then developing their skills in order to wingfoil with confidence.

Edge Watersports has many years’ experience of teaching watersports in Exmouth, an outstanding destination for sailing and many other watersports that has produced world-class sailors.

The Exe estuary offers a variety of conditions in different tidal states and winds, and a useful environment for learning with large expanses of flat, deep water behind a large sandbank. Steph Bridge, Watersports manager and coach, says it’s the flat water that makes a big difference when learning to wingsurf, but then people can catch waves from the other side of the sandbank once they’re up and foiling.

She said: “We’ve been involved with winging for a long time, and at first we were seeing windsurfers and kitesurfers giving it a try, but this year the sport has really opened up to people who haven’t done windsports before.

“Compared to other watersports, it’s very safe, and people learn their wind knowledge through it. At the moment, it seems to be appealing especially to the 30-to-50 age group, and an equal number of men and women, unlike most watersports that are more male-dominated. But I think we’ll soon be teaching a lot more young people before they go on to other sailing disciplines because it quickly gives you a good understanding of how to foil – much more so than with sailing, kitesurfing or windsurfing.

“It’s very accessible - people who have had a go at kitesurfing but not grasped it have taken to winging much more smoothly because they feel in control. And you can get on the water so quickly too - just pump up the wing and off you go. I think we’ll end up with a race event before long – and it won’t be long before it’s an Olympic sport.”

“The best thing about wingsurfing is the accessibility,” said RYA Chief Instructor, Amanda Van Santen. “It’s incredibly easy to master the basics, and the kit is affordable and easy to transport.

“As recently as five years ago, the availability, cost and skill required made most foiling sports an unrealistic option for many. Now, you only need to visit your local stretch of water to see how popular it is.”

The RYA WINGsurfing scheme includes instructor training and centre recognition as well as courses, so look out for more opportunities and information at www.rya.org.uk/go/wingsurfing.

