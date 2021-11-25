News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Royal Marine recruits trial new technology to combat heat exhaustion

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 9:31 AM November 25, 2021
EXHAUSTION HEAD ILLNESS PREVENTION CTC RM Commando Training Center Royal Marines medical staff demo

EXHAUSTION HEAD ILLNESS PREVENTION CTC RM Commando Training Center Royal Marines medical staff demonstrate the treatment of heat illness in recruits using the polar cool bags in the Medical Center CTC. Dr Ross Hemingway and Major Erik Nielson are heading up a team of personell to work in conjunction with multi agency partners across the globe. The team are conducting research into heat illness to educate both training staff and recruits in order to improve recognition of signs and symptoms and reduce the mortality rate. - Credit: Royal Navy

The Royal Marines are trialling new technology to help combat heat illness during training.

State of the art body monitors record trainee commandos body temperatures, to help detect the early signs of heat exhaustion and illness. Since it was introduced in the spring, it has already saved the life of one individual and prevented a couple of very serious casualties at Commando Training Centre Royal Marines at Lympstone.

It follows more than three years of work and research led by the Royal Navy’s scientific experts from the Institute of Naval Medicine (INM) in Gosport and the US Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine, plus the Royal Marines team at Lympstone.

As well as the technology, pods filled with ice-cold water are on hand to cool them as quickly as possible while their condition and temperature are monitored.

Major Erik Nielson, from the Royal Marines, said “Royal Marines’ training is arduous. It pushes people to their physiological limits, but no one should die in training from heat illness. We do not want to lose anyone and therefore process and education is paramount"

“We know a recruit’s physical condition, their training progression, their nutrition and hydration status. Thanks to the data and that knowledge, we can better prevent, intervene and manage the risk of exertional heat illness"

The team at Lympstone are focused on exertional heat illness – caused by the body overheating through strenuous activity, carrying heavy loads and wearing equipment.



Most Read

  1. 1 New look Co-op store for East Devon town
  2. 2 Topsham celebrates with switch-on spectacular
  3. 3 Decisions on future of our seafront must include a voice for all
  1. 4 Remembering a teaching 'legend' who changed thousands of lives
  2. 5 Yellow warning of strong winds issued for this Saturday
  3. 6 Traders! A window of opportunity to have a brilliant Christmas
  4. 7 Flooded residents deserve compensation, not just an apology
  5. 8 Budleigh Ladies beaten in controversial circumstances
  6. 9 Stop and search is having an impact on crime
  7. 10 Invest in your home town by shopping local this Christmas
Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RGB Building Supplies

Exposed! Builders' merchants get to the bottom of the issue

Tim Dixon

person
Two little kids, boy and girl having fun on traditional Christmas market during strong snowfall. Hap

Christmas

When is your town switching on its Christmas lights?

Kirsty Woodgate

person
ice rink at Exeter's Winter Wonderland

Christmas

It's time to skate over to Exeter's Winter Wonderland

Kirsty Woodgate

person
Christine Peacock, president of Exmouth Rotary, helping to plant flowers in Exmouth Sensory Garden

Merger creates new Exmouth Rotary club

Philippa Davies

person