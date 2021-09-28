Published: 3:00 PM September 28, 2021

John Ruane is presented with his award by branch president Sir Andrew Ridgway, at the newly opened Gordon Messenger Centre at the Commando Training Centre - Credit: SSAFA

An military charity volunteer from Devon has been awarded the prestigious Sir James Gildea Global Award for his commitment to the Armed Forces community, as well as a local Gildea award.

Royal Marines veteran John Ruane, 70, has been a volunteer for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, for the last ten years after a successful military career.

John served 24 years in the Royal Marines, reaching the rank of Warrant Officer, seeing ship service and spending three years in Singapore, as well as time in Hong Kong, USA, Canada and Norway.

Following Royal Marines service, John worked for the Reserve Forces and Cadet Association, administering Army Cadet units in Plymouth and East Devon.

Since then, he has made an enormous contribution to SSAFA in Devon, as well as to the Royal Air Forces Association.

As a caseworker for ten years, primarily in Exeter, John took on an extra workload when the branch was short-staffed, also devoting extra time to mentor and guide new caseworkers through their training.

John, whose wife was a Chief Petty Officer Wren Radio Supervisor, said: “I’m so surprised to receive this award but it is wonderful to be recognised by my colleagues. My wife and I have 40 years military service between us - volunteering for SSAFA is a chance for us to give something back for the support it provides to the Forces.”

John was presented with his award by the Branch President, Sir Andrew, on Monday 20 September at the newly opened Gordon Messenger Centre at the Commando Training Centre Royal Marines. (CTCRM) at Lympstone near Exmouth.

If you’d like to find out about volunteering for SSAFA Devon, you can learn more at ssafa.org.uk/devon, email devon.branch@ssafa.org.uk or call 01392 254 611.

SSAFA has been providing lifelong support to our forces and their families since 1885. In 2020, our teams of volunteers and employees helped more than 79,000 people in need, from Second World War veterans to young men and women who have served in more recent conflicts, and their families.

The SSAFA family includes the Military Wives Choirs, both an independent charity and a subsidiary of SSAFA, which supports women across the military community.



