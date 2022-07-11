Royal Marines take on 650 mile trek for the Royal Marines Association

Mick Dawson, from Lincolnshire and Steve Sparkes from Exmouth did the challenge between April, 2 and June 14. - Credit: Royal Marines Association.

A former Royal Marine and a Falklands War veteran from Exmouth, have successfully completed a 74-day, 650- mile trek from Scotland to Southsea.

Mick Dawson, from Lincolnshire and Steve Sparkes from Exmouth did the challenge between April 2, and June 14, the exact dates the Falklands War began and ended in 1982.

Steve hit the headlines in 2018 when he joined forces with Mick and became the first blind person to row the Pacific.

Mick and Steve did the challenge mostly by kayak, raising more than £4,000 for RMA - The Royal Marines Charity. The idea behind the paddle was to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, in which they both served.

So, at the beginning of April, the intrepid pair and their team set out from the Commando Memorial Spean Bridge under the banner of the ‘Cockleshell Endeavour’, founded by Mick in 2015.

They broke their journey in cities and towns as they headed southwards down the west coast of Scotland and England before continuing inland near Morecambe along the various waterways of the UK.

Stops included Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, Southampton and Portsmouth, cities which all have close connections to the Falklands conflict.

Mick said: “Cracked it. It’s been tough but fantastic. Spean Bridge to the Yomper statue with Sparky in a two-man klepper kayak when we’re really both old enough to know better…’

“Feeling happy, relieved, and ready for a rest.

"Coincidentally, pretty much the same as we felt 40 years ago on June 14.

"Hopefully, if nothing else, we’ve done something that recognises and acknowledges the sacrifice of those that didn’t get to come home and enjoy the 40 years we’ve been lucky enough to have had.”

RMA Chief Executive Jonathan Ball added: “Mick and Sparky embody the Commando Spirit of ‘Once a Marine, Always a Marine’ which binds together the Cockleshell Heroes of World War Two with those who fought in the Falklands and the Royal Marines of today.

"Their innovative fundraising ventures never fail to reflect the Commando Mindset – first to understand, adapt, respond and overcome and we continue to be exceptionally grateful."