Event village returns for friends and families of commando challenge participants
PUBLISHED: 08:00 14 July 2019
Archant
A free-to-attend event village will again be open to supporters, families and friends of recruits taking part in the Royal Marines Commando Challenge.
While entrants scramble through either a 5k or 10k obstacle course, those providing moral support can enjoy live music, bungee trampolines and dog shows at Bicton Arena.
This year, the event village features a number of attractions including music from service personnel based at Hasler Naval Recovery Centre and a large-screen TV to keep an eye on those taking on the commando challenge on Saturday, October 12, and Sunday, October 13.
The event raises funds for two charities - RMA - The Royal Marines Charity and Devon Air Ambulance Trust.
Caroline Creer, a spokesman for the event, said: "We're really looking forward to the carnival atmosphere of the Event Village again this year."
Anyone wanting to take part in the challenge can go to the commando challenge website
