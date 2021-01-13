Published: 5:00 PM January 13, 2021

A longstanding trustee of the RMA - Royal Marines Charity has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in Her Majesty’s New Year’s Honours list.

Jamie Zuppinger has been associated with the Royal Marines for seven years and in 2014 joined the board of trustees of The C Group – which later merged with the Royal Marines Charitable Trust.

Two years later he became a trustee of the newly-formed Royal Marines Charity.

He said: "Although I am extremely proud and grateful for this honour, I also feel it’s not about me or individuals, it’s about the Charity and the whole RM family and all of us involved within that family, trying our hardest for our beneficiaries.

“That in itself is extremely motivating and fulfilling and I hope to be able to continue to make a contribution to both organisations for many years to come."

Jamie became board representative on the Executive of the Royal Marines Sports Association, devoting significant time and effort beyond his responsibilities, in particular by attending the US Virginia Gauntlet sports tour in 2019, encouraging the 260 attendees and fostering enduring personal relationships.

He was requested to form and chair a Fundraising Committee in 2017, with responsibility for the Charity’s fundraising to ensure vital delivery of support to the serving and veteran community.

When the Royal Marines Charity merged with the Royal Marines Association in 2019 to become RMA - The Royal Marines Charity, Jamie became chair of the Fundraising and Communications sub-committee.

A spokesman for RMA – The Royal Marines Charity, said: “Jamie brings a deep focus and rigour to every aspect of his duties, delivering board strategy in order that beneficiaries receive the benefit due.

“He displays selfless commitment and boundless energy supporting events outside normal working hours, requiring significant travel, sacrifice and personal expense.

“He has fostered a huge number of strong relationships across all ranks and displays an unstinting passion for the Corps and deep care for those in need within the Corps Family, so much so that he recently moved to Exmouth where most of them seem to live.”