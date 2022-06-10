Royal Marines trek 56 miles to commemorate the Falklands conflict

The Royal Marines, from Lympstone Commando Centre, were seen marching across Exmouth beach this morning - with a wildcat helicopter in pursuit.

No, they weren't invading, a team of four Royal Marines have just completed a 56-mile trek along the South West Coast Path in three days to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Falklands.

The Royal Marine team on Exmouth beach with a Wildcat helicopter. - Credit: Adam Manning.

The team from Commando Training Centre Royal Marines took on the challenge starting on Wednesday, June 8. On the first day they did 20 miles. A day later they covered another 20 miles and today (Friday, June 10) 16 miles.

They starting at Lulworth and are doing the challenge in the memory of the famous Falklands yomp across the Falkland Island 40 years ago.

The last stretch was from Orcombe Point to the Lympstone camp this morning, setting off at 10:30am they were joined by other Royal Marines along Exmouth Seafront, who were bucket collecting for the Royal Marines Charity.

They even had a special guest flyover from a Wildcat Helicopter, which few over their heads before banking round several times along the beach.

The team on the beach. - Credit: Adam Manning.

The Royal Marines Charity, also based at Lympstone, supports the Royal Marines and their families while serving, and veterans.

You can donate to the CTCRM Falklands 40 Challenge here - https://rmatrmc.enthuse.com/pf/ctc-falklands-40-challenge?fbclid=IwAR0It7MpzdNFtSH1NY-tkDbMVpsg9FNaE07_Lkqk_zvF4e2e8C-8_IgISBM















