News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Royal Marines trek 56 miles to commemorate the Falklands conflict

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 4:31 PM June 10, 2022
Updated: 4:34 PM June 10, 2022
exmouth

The team at Commando Training Centre Royal Marines Lympstone. - Credit: Adam Manning.

The Royal Marines, from Lympstone Commando Centre, were seen marching across Exmouth beach this morning - with a wildcat helicopter in pursuit. 

No, they weren't invading, a team of four Royal Marines have just completed a 56-mile trek along the South West Coast Path in three days to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Falklands. 

exmouth beach

The Royal Marine team on Exmouth beach with a Wildcat helicopter. - Credit: Adam Manning.

The team from Commando Training Centre Royal Marines took on the challenge starting on  Wednesday, June 8. On the first day they did 20 miles. A day later they covered another 20 miles and today (Friday, June 10) 16 miles.

They starting at Lulworth and are doing the challenge in the memory of the famous Falklands yomp across the Falkland Island 40 years ago.

The last stretch was from Orcombe Point to the Lympstone camp this morning, setting off at 10:30am they were joined by other Royal Marines along Exmouth Seafront, who were bucket collecting for the Royal Marines Charity. 

They even had a special guest flyover from a Wildcat Helicopter, which few over their heads before banking round several times along the beach. 

lympsotn

The team on the beach. - Credit: Adam Manning.

The Royal Marines Charity, also based at Lympstone, supports the Royal Marines and their families while serving, and veterans. 

You can donate to the CTCRM Falklands 40 Challenge here - https://rmatrmc.enthuse.com/pf/ctc-falklands-40-challenge?fbclid=IwAR0It7MpzdNFtSH1NY-tkDbMVpsg9FNaE07_Lkqk_zvF4e2e8C-8_IgISBM





East Devon News
Exmouth News

Don't Miss

Police appeal for help following break-in at Weston Helicopter Museum,

Man sustained head injuries after Exmouth town centre altercation

Dan Wilkins

person
Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat speeds to the rescue

Man suffers suspected spinal injuries after falling on rocks at Sandy Bay

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Kevin Hill in Torquay United colours

Non-League Football

Kevin Hill set for Torquay United reunion at Southern Road

Tim Herbert

person
east devon

Full line-up announced for Exmouth Festival

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon