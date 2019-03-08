Positive CQC report for Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW Archant

Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust has been rated good by government inspectors.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited the hospital in January and February this year to assess the quality of seven areas – the emergency department, outpatients, medicine, community adults, community inpatients, community end of life and rehabilitation services.

Royal Devon and Exeter was rated as outstanding for caring. It was also rated as good for being effective, responsive to people's needs and well-led.

The hospital does however require improvement when it comes to being 'safe'.

Suzanne Tracey, Royal Devon and Exeter chief executive, said: ““Our staff work very hard each day in positive, well-run teams and they are incredibly committed to the needs of patients we serve.

“I'm delighted this has been highlighted in the CQC's report today and I would like to thank all of them publicly for everything they do.

“As always we are keen to learn where we can make further improvements to the quality of care we provide so we will now study the CQC's detailed findings carefully and work with team leaders to build on the strengths identified and act on any issues raised where it is clear we need to.

“Overall, however, this is a fantastic result at a time of ongoing and increasing pressures on the NHS and reflects well on the quality of the services we provide to the people and communities in east and mid Devon.”

Mary Cridge, CQC's head of hospital inspection for the south west, said: “Our inspectors found there was a strong caring culture within the trust, with staff committed to ensuring patient needs came first.

“Staff and leaders worked hard to deliver the best possible care with compassion and respect.

“Inspectors saw many areas of outstanding practice where care was delivered by caring and knowledgeable staff.

“Several teams led by example with a continuous focus on quality improvement. This was especially evident in renal services which are rated as outstanding.

“We will continue to monitor the trust and our inspectors will return to check on its further improvements in due course.”