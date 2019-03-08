Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Positive CQC report for Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital

PUBLISHED: 12:09 02 May 2019

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Archant

Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust has been rated good by government inspectors.

Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust has been rated good by government inspectors.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited the hospital in January and February this year to assess the quality of seven areas – the emergency department, outpatients, medicine, community adults, community inpatients, community end of life and rehabilitation services.

Royal Devon and Exeter was rated as outstanding for caring. It was also rated as good for being effective, responsive to people's needs and well-led.

The hospital does however require improvement when it comes to being 'safe'.

Suzanne Tracey, Royal Devon and Exeter chief executive, said: ““Our staff work very hard each day in positive, well-run teams and they are incredibly committed to the needs of patients we serve.

“I'm delighted this has been highlighted in the CQC's report today and I would like to thank all of them publicly for everything they do.

“As always we are keen to learn where we can make further improvements to the quality of care we provide so we will now study the CQC's detailed findings carefully and work with team leaders to build on the strengths identified and act on any issues raised where it is clear we need to.

“Overall, however, this is a fantastic result at a time of ongoing and increasing pressures on the NHS and reflects well on the quality of the services we provide to the people and communities in east and mid Devon.”

Mary Cridge, CQC's head of hospital inspection for the south west, said: “Our inspectors found there was a strong caring culture within the trust, with staff committed to ensuring patient needs came first.

“Staff and leaders worked hard to deliver the best possible care with compassion and respect.

“Inspectors saw many areas of outstanding practice where care was delivered by caring and knowledgeable staff.

“Several teams led by example with a continuous focus on quality improvement. This was especially evident in renal services which are rated as outstanding.

“We will continue to monitor the trust and our inspectors will return to check on its further improvements in due course.”

Most Read

Tributes to long-serving West Country Judge Graham Cottle

Tributes have been paid following the death of retired judge Graham Cottle, who presided over numerous high profile trials at Exeter Crown Court during his 25 year career. Picture: Archant

Candidates gearing up for East Devon District Council elections

District Council election candidate profiles. Picture: Simon Horn/Getty Images

Work to begin on new toucan crossing

The section of the A376 Exeter Road where a crossing is set to be installed. Picture: Google

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife

Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland plays live music gig in Exeter

Kiefer Sutherland. Picture: Courtesy of artist

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes to long-serving West Country Judge Graham Cottle

Tributes have been paid following the death of retired judge Graham Cottle, who presided over numerous high profile trials at Exeter Crown Court during his 25 year career. Picture: Archant

Candidates gearing up for East Devon District Council elections

District Council election candidate profiles. Picture: Simon Horn/Getty Images

Work to begin on new toucan crossing

The section of the A376 Exeter Road where a crossing is set to be installed. Picture: Google

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife

Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland plays live music gig in Exeter

Kiefer Sutherland. Picture: Courtesy of artist

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Honiton at Twickenham: Search for Honiton’s furthest fan

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3385. Picture: Terry Ife

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife

RNLI lifeguards set to return to Exmouth beach

RNLI lifeguard in action. Picture: Nathan Williams

East Devon local elections 2019: Polls are open

General elections 2017.

Budleigh bowlers up and running on a windy start to the new season

Budleigh Bowlers at the official opening of the Outdoor season at Cricket Field Lane. Picture DAVID ROBERTS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists