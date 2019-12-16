Charity's Christmas box appeal boosted by rowing club raffle

Tony Crowhurst, Suzanne Isaacs and Don Burley of Exmouth Rowing Club present funds raised via their christmas party to Sandy Tuit and Peter Chalkley of Open Door. Ref exe 50 19TI 6142. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

An Exmouth charity's Christmas box appeal has been boosted by seafront businesses.

Members of Exmouth Rowing Club presented a cheque for £200 to the Open Door Centre following a raffle at the club's Christmas party.

The money was raised through generous donations from a number of Exmouth seafront businesses.

The money will be spent on Christmas boxes for people in need.

Suzanne Isaacs, rowing club social secretary, said: "We decided it would be good to do something for the local community this Christmas in-between training for the next season. "

The club thanked the following businesses for their contributions: Budgens, Ocean, The Point, Aby's, Reflections Beauty Salon, Rockfish and the Harbour View Café.

They also thanked Exeter Chiefs who donated to the raffle.

The club is welcoming anyone who wants to give rowing a go to its Queen's Drive base for a 'perfect way to work off the Christmas excess'.