Santa brings some Christmas joy to Brixington Parade
- Credit: Roger Staker
Instead of the usual Santa and his sleigh touring some of the streets in Exmouth, the Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh invited all the families and children to come to Brixington Shopping Parade for two evenings.
With help from the Rotary Elves, families formed an orderly queue properly distancing to see Santa who handed out sweets in a decorated fishing net to the many children.
A spokesman for the Rotarians said: “There was great excitement and many happy faces with donations to worthy Exmouth charities.”
Santa's and his sleigh also visited Bassett Farm, Marpool and Lympstone Primary Schools.
Charity events organised for 2021 - pandemic permitting - are two Concerts at the Exmouth Pavilion with AJ's Big Band 'Street Party' and a VE/VJ Celebration Sunday in May.
More than100 tickets have already been booked.
A 'Teddy Bear Fun Day' is also planned for June in The Strand.
