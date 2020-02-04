Advanced search

Topsham quiz raises vital funds for suicide bereavement charity

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 February 2020

Rotary Club of Topsham member Bruce de Saram presenting a cheque for £250 to Exmouth charity Pete's Dragons. Picture: Rotary Club of Topsham

Rotary Club of Topsham member Bruce de Saram presenting a cheque for £250 to Exmouth charity Pete's Dragons. Picture: Rotary Club of Topsham

Archant

A quiz held in Topsham has raised vital funds for an Exmouth-based suicide bereavement charity.

A 'well supported' quiz, held at Nancy Potter House by Rotary Club of Topsham, generated £250 for Pete's Dragons.

The charity, which helps the family of those who have died from suicide cope with the loss of their loved one, was set up by Alison Jordan after her brother Pete Wicks died from suicide.

Marie Frankum, Rotary Club of Topsham president said: "The club felt so pleased to have supported such a worthwhile and respected charity and this donation will go towards improving the lives of those most in need in the community."

Anyone who would like to join the Rotary Club of Topsham should ring Flick Evans on 01392 219151. All new members are welcome.

Visit the charity's website for more information about the work of Pete's Dragons.

