Raleigh Rotarians to continue food larder collections

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 April 2020

Honiton food bank is facing unprecedented demand. Picture: Getty Images

Honiton food bank is facing unprecedented demand. Picture: Getty Images

Donations of groceries to Exmouth Community Larder by Rotarians are continuing through the coronavirus crisis.

Following an appeal for help in the Journal, members of the Exmouth Raleigh Rotary Club have contributed to the community larder on a monthly basis.

Following an ‘impressive’ number of bags being taken to the larder, incoming Rotary Club president Sue Moreton asked members to continue these donations through the Covid-19 lockdown.

The club, which usually raises funds through events including the Boxing Day Fun Run and the Ready Teddy Jump, also ‘immediately’ donated £200 to the community larder.

A spokesman for Exmouth Raleigh Rotary Club said: “During these recent times, the club have continued to donate food and other items as well as continuing to donate £100 each month for the immediate future.

“We will continue to support this very worthwhile local cause.”

Anyone who would like to contribute should ring Keith on 01395 273195, Bob on 01395 222822 or Graham on 01395 277863.

Visit www.exmouthlarder.co.uk for more information about the food larder.

