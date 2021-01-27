Rotarian laptops and tablets appeal for home schooling
- Credit: Sue Francis
Exmouth’s two Rotary clubs have come together in a bid to provide school children with laptops and tablets for their education.
The Rotarians are appealing to businesses and individuals in the Exmouth area for laptop computers or tablets which are less than five years old to be donated to needy children for home learning.
Donations of money to purchase much-needed computers are also welcomed.
The Rotarians can collect items and deliver to the children who need them.
The clubs have skilled ‘wizards’ who are able to update the computers/tablets.
A spokesman for both Rotary clubs said: “We appreciate there are similar schemes throughout Devon but this Appeal is for the needy children of Exmouth and district and extremely worthwhile at this time.
“Please help if you can. The joint Rotary Club of Exmouth thank you all for your continued support.”
Most Read
- 1 Police chase driver facing jail for 90mph pursuit in country lanes
- 2 ‘Thank you, I've got my Winnie back’ - man’s relief after dog collapsed on the seafront
- 3 New Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine being rolled out in Devon
- 4 ‘He’s a natural’ - landscape designer Jacob’s Oxford College success
- 5 Former Exmouth school volunteer recognised with marine conservation award
- 6 Ban for driver who injured cyclist in Budleigh
- 7 'Follow the spirit of the lockdown restrictions'
- 8 Jon Sopel event boosts St Peters’ Chromebook appeal
- 9 The discovery of unusual items in the search for crucial paperwork - Paul Nero
- 10 Holocaust Memorial Day to be marked in virtual ceremony
Anyone able to help should ring Rotarian David Gingell on 01395 278448