Exmouth Journal > News

Rotary fun run to take place on May bank holiday

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 AM April 9, 2022
Exmouth seafront Boxing Day fun run. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh

Exmouth seafront Boxing Day fun run. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh - Credit: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh

Exmouth Rotary has announced that its family fun run, which had to be cancelled at Christmas, has been rescheduled for the early May bank holiday, Monday 2. 

The run will take place along its usual route, starting and finishing on Exmouth seafront. 

Everyone is welcome, regardless of age or running ability. Registration starts at 10:15 at the Ocean, a warm-up will take place at 10:45 and the run itself starts at 11:00.  

An entry fee of £5 for adults and £2.50 for children will enable Exmouth Rotary to make a donation to Hospicecare and other local and supported charities.

Rotary President Christine Peacock said “With the impact of Covid hopefully now diminishing, we can look forward to more Rotary fun events over the summer, raising much needed funds for charity.”. 

Exmouth News

