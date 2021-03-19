News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Rotary e-Club takes the new community raffle across Devon

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 5:00 PM March 19, 2021   
Lots of raffle tichets ready to be drawn

Lots of raffle tichets ready to be drawn - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rotary e-Club South West Peninsula has re-launched the Rotary Community Raffle to make the benefits available wider across Devon and Cornwall.

The new Devon and Cornwall Rotary Community Raffle offers community groups and organisations across both counties and the Isles of Scilly the opportunity to raise funds easily by simply selling raffle tickets and keeping 90% of the money they take.

The Rotary Clubs do all the organising; community groups just need to sell raffle tickets which can be personalised with their name and logo.

More than £700,000 has been raised by community groups in Devon since the raffle started in 2007.  In the current climate this raffle offers an easy way for local groups to fundraise.  Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

If you are part of a community group or organisation in Devon, Cornwall or the Isles of Scilly that would like to take part or get more information visit www.dcrcr.org.uk or email peninsula@dcrcr.org.uk

