Avocet learning centre project boosted by charity countryside walk

Picture: Brian Drake

Walkers of all ages took part in a charity trek around the East Devon countryside in aid of a project to help vulnerable children in Exmouth get access to education.

Sunshine greeted those taking part in the Avocet Walk, organised by the Rotary Club of Exmouth and District.

Participants walked from the entrance to Bicton College, through an arboretum and along a six-mile walk towards Colaton Raleigh Common and the East Devon Way.

The event, sponsored by W2 Estates, raised funds for the Avocet Learning Trust which is looking to create a purpose built facility for children, who struggle in mainstream education, on the grounds of Marpool Primary School.

A planning application has been submitted for the new learning centre.

A spokesman for the rotary club thanked the Innerwheel for their support with refreshments and Bicton College and the Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust for their cooperation.

