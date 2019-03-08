Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Avocet learning centre project boosted by charity countryside walk

PUBLISHED: 12:50 27 September 2019

Setting off for the Roitary Avocet Walk. Picture: Brian Drake

Setting off for the Roitary Avocet Walk. Picture: Brian Drake

Archant

Walkers of all ages took part in a charity trek around the East Devon countryside in aid of a project to help vulnerable children in Exmouth get access to education.

One of those who completed the walk rewceiving his certificate. Picture: Brian DrakeOne of those who completed the walk rewceiving his certificate. Picture: Brian Drake

Sunshine greeted those taking part in the Avocet Walk, organised by the Rotary Club of Exmouth and District.

Participants walked from the entrance to Bicton College, through an arboretum and along a six-mile walk towards Colaton Raleigh Common and the East Devon Way.

The event, sponsored by W2 Estates, raised funds for the Avocet Learning Trust which is looking to create a purpose built facility for children, who struggle in mainstream education, on the grounds of Marpool Primary School.

A planning application has been submitted for the new learning centre.

Rotary Avocet Walk 2019. Picture: Brian DrakeRotary Avocet Walk 2019. Picture: Brian Drake

A spokesman for the rotary club thanked the Innerwheel for their support with refreshments and Bicton College and the Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust for their cooperation.

The Rotary Avocet Walk 2019. Picture: Brian DrakeThe Rotary Avocet Walk 2019. Picture: Brian Drake

Families took part in the Rotary Avocet Walk. Picture: Brian DrakeFamilies took part in the Rotary Avocet Walk. Picture: Brian Drake

A family taking part in the Avocet Walk. Picture: Brian DrakeA family taking part in the Avocet Walk. Picture: Brian Drake

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth nursery rated as ‘inadequate’ by inspectors for not reporting abuse

Exmouth Footnall Club, where the Carousel Nursery is based. Picture: Google

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Train timetable changes – what you need to know

A busy platform at the Exmouth train station. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0876-48-13SH.

Police carry out Exmouth drugs bust: Man arrested

Proposed tariff increase at three Exmouth car parks ‘fleecing’ motorists, says angry councillor

Exmouth's London Inn car park. Photo: Paul Strange.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth nursery rated as ‘inadequate’ by inspectors for not reporting abuse

Exmouth Footnall Club, where the Carousel Nursery is based. Picture: Google

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Train timetable changes – what you need to know

A busy platform at the Exmouth train station. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0876-48-13SH.

Police carry out Exmouth drugs bust: Man arrested

Proposed tariff increase at three Exmouth car parks ‘fleecing’ motorists, says angry councillor

Exmouth's London Inn car park. Photo: Paul Strange.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town at home / Cockles, Withy & Budleigh all away - Saturday’s sporting preview

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exe Equestrian Club brings curtain down on another season with super show at Nutwell Court

Two ballerinas

Exeter Racecourse set to celebrate 250 years of racing on Haldon Hill

Action from Exeter Racecourse which is set to celebrate 250 years of racing at Exeter on October 10. Picture: EXETER RACE COURSE

Exmouth Town finally back in Saturday home league action

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0218. Picture: Terry Ife

Should private school be scrapped in Devon?

Should private education be abolished? Picture: Radar
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists