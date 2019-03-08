Advanced search

Triple donation for Exmouth rotarians

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 April 2019

From left to right: Sue Naile, community treasurer at the British Heart Foundation, Naterlie Searle, fundraising manager of Exeter Leukaemia Fund, Clive Baker, Novi Survat chairman. Picture: Graham Kirby

From left to right: Sue Naile, community treasurer at the British Heart Foundation, Naterlie Searle, fundraising manager of Exeter Leukaemia Fund, Clive Baker, Novi Survat chairman. Picture: Graham Kirby

Archant

Exeter Leukaemia Fund (ELF), British Heart Foundation (BHF) and Novi Survat have all benefitted from charitable donations from the Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh

Cash donations from the Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh have boosted regional, national and global charities.

The Exeter Leukaemia Fund (ELF), the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and a charity seeking to support youngsters on the streets of Goa all benefited from funding pledges.

Natalie Searle, of The ELF, was presented with a £1,000 cheque as the charity was the presidents cause of choice.

Sue Naile, of the BHF, was given a cheque for £560 which was raised by the club’s annual Boxing Day fun run.

Finally Clive Baker, an honourary member of the rotary club, received a cheque on behalf of Novi Survat – a charity offering education and medical care to youngsters on the streets of Goa.

All three were presented with their donations by club president Stewart Long.

Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh has 25 members, both men and women, who meet on a Monday evenings. For more information click here

Most Read

New shop will bring mental health to Exmouth’s high street

Louise Hancock, 23, from Exmouth, will manage the Pete’s Dragons shop in Rolle Street. The premises was formerly The Hub. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Collision leaves Exmouth road blocked

Picture: Mark Atherton

Youths threatened to ‘bottle’ man who tried to stop them vandalising Exmouth bandstand

The Garth Gibson stage in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 14 19TI 1597. Picture: Terry Ife

Drink-driver banned for 20 months after running over pedestrian’s foot in Exmouth high street

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth plane crash victim Joanna Toole awarded posthumous honours

Joanna Toole campaigning. Picture: Adrian Toole



