Triple donation for Exmouth rotarians

From left to right: Sue Naile, community treasurer at the British Heart Foundation, Naterlie Searle, fundraising manager of Exeter Leukaemia Fund, Clive Baker, Novi Survat chairman. Picture: Graham Kirby Archant

Exeter Leukaemia Fund (ELF), British Heart Foundation (BHF) and Novi Survat have all benefitted from charitable donations from the Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh

Cash donations from the Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh have boosted regional, national and global charities.

The Exeter Leukaemia Fund (ELF), the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and a charity seeking to support youngsters on the streets of Goa all benefited from funding pledges.

Natalie Searle, of The ELF, was presented with a £1,000 cheque as the charity was the presidents cause of choice.

Sue Naile, of the BHF, was given a cheque for £560 which was raised by the club’s annual Boxing Day fun run.

Finally Clive Baker, an honourary member of the rotary club, received a cheque on behalf of Novi Survat – a charity offering education and medical care to youngsters on the streets of Goa.

All three were presented with their donations by club president Stewart Long.

Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh has 25 members, both men and women, who meet on a Monday evenings.