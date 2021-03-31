Rotary clubs provide computer for Exmouth youngsters

Published: 5:00 PM March 31, 2021

A campaign led by the Exmouth Rotarians has secured the purchase of laptops and iPads to support six primary school pupils in the town.

The ‘computer for kids’ project was led by the Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh and supported by the Exmouth and District branch.

The Rotarians acted after it became clear that some children who were forced to learn at home during lockdown did not have access to the necessary technology.

Money raised was match funded to the sum of £900 by the three schools in the Avocet Learning Trust – Marpool, Bassetts Farm and Exeter Road primary schools.

Schools in the town were also given a number of refurbished second-hand computers donated by members of the public in Exmouth and the surrounding area for distribution to families in need.