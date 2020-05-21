Advanced search

Exmouth Rotarians donated £1,500 to projects fighting the coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 08:00 22 May 2020

Rotary Club of Exmouth and District have donared £1,500 to the coronavirus fight. Picture: Getty Images

Rotary Club of Exmouth and District have donared £1,500 to the coronavirus fight. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Exmouth Rotarians are doing their bit to boost the fight against coronavirus.

The Rotary Foundation End Polio Now Initiative is sharing its expertise to help ‘mitigate and contain’ Covid-19 and the Exmouth and District club has donated £500 towards that effort.

Rotarians have also donated the same amount towards Exmouth Community Larder which is facing increasing demand during the pandemic.

Rotarian Rob Allen is using a 3D printer to help create face masks for people in Exminster and members from the Exmouth and District branch also donated £500 towards that initiative.

A spokesman for the Rotary Club of Exmouth and District said: “We are closely monitoring our communities to ensure the safest and most appropriate actions are taken by, and for, our members and the communities they serve.

“The Rotary Club, through its establishment and management of spiral wells across our community, and the occasional fellowship and fun events, raises funds for good causes.”

Anyone interested in joining should email Keith Turner or Jane Wood

