Rotarians gearing up for Boxing Day run after concert success

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 November 2019

Exmouth seafront Boxing Day fun run. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh

Archant

Exmouth Rotarians are gearing up for their annual Christmas fun run after a successful charity concert.

Rotarians charity concert at Exmouth Community College. Picture: Roger StakerRotarians charity concert at Exmouth Community College. Picture: Roger Staker

More than 200 people attended the concert at Exmouth Community College which features singing from various choirs including one from Marpool Primary School.

Now attention turns to the rotary club's annual Boxing Day fun run.

Starting outside Ocean at 11am - with registration from 10am - the event will this year raise money for Exeter and East Devon Hospiscare and other rotary charities.

Last year saw 4,000 entrants of all ages taking part, many in fancy dress.

Entry costs £5 for adults and £2.50 for children. Graham Kirby, of the Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh said: "The fun run is now an established part of the traditional Christmas celebrations in Exmouth and has been highly successful in past years for raising money for local and national charities."

