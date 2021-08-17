Published: 3:30 PM August 17, 2021

An artist whose passion for paint was triggered when he studied at King's School in Ottery St Mary, has an art exhibition opening at Kennaway House in Sidmouth on Monday .

Called Coastal Venice, it features the coastal watercolour paintings of Roger Marks. His work is on a maritime theme, featuring boats and Venice.

The exhibition runs from August 23 to 29, 10am to 4.30pm. Entry is free.

Roger’s interest in art began at the King’s School, where he had hoped to pursue a career as a commercial artist.

His ambitions were deflected by a less than encouraging careers advisory officer so he studied and qualified as a building surveyor, becoming a Fellow of the Institute of Architects and Surveyors.

When he retired Roger developed a strong interest in watercolour painting with a penchant for the built environment where the land meets the sea.

Additionally, over the period of the pandemic he has developed a new style of ‘designer compositions’ featuring Venice, with a strong emphasis on complementary colours and a nod in the direction of graphic design, his first love.

They say that one half of the brain deals with the creative side of our thinking and this is certainly true in Roger’s case because he is also a creative musician and bandleader and his trombone playing has been described on air as ‘world-class’ by the late jazz guru Humphrey Lyttelton.

This summer, Roger and his Armada Jazz Band are back performing at the Heathfield Inn, one of their traditional haunts in Honiton where they played regularly for 16 years until the Covid 19 pandemic brought them to a standstill.

They play at the Heathfield, in Walnut Road, EX14 2UG, at lunchtime - 12pm to 2.30pm - on the last Tuesday of each month. Admission to enjoy the jazz will be free. If required, lunch can be booked by ringing 01404 45321.

Roger was born in Tenby, Wales, in 1947 and moved with his family to Honiton as a young boy.

As a 14-year-old he was spotted whistling on his way to school by Honiton Town Brass Band leader Don Connett, who encouraged him to take up the trombone, and the band provided him with one to get him started.