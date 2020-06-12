Advanced search

Rescue of four men in capsized vessel near Exmouth features in new book nine years on.

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 June 2020

Deputy 2nd coxswain Roger Jackson with a copy oif �Surviving the Storm� and his RNLI Bronze Medal for Gallantry. Picture: John Thorogood/RNLI

Deputy 2nd coxswain Roger Jackson with a copy oif �Surviving the Storm� and his RNLI Bronze Medal for Gallantry. Picture: John Thorogood/RNLI

John Thorogood

A new book describing true accounts of individual rescues by RNLI volunteers features one by an Exmouth hero who played a part in the rescue of four men nine years ago.

The book, Surviving the Storm, brings together several first-hand accounts of rescues at sea.

One such account is that given by RNLI deputy 2nd coxswain Roger Jackson, who has served at Exmouth Lifeboat Station since 1998.

His blow by blow account in the chapter ‘Reason to Recover’ is about a rescue of four men whose boat had capsized in stormy conditions off the Exmouth coast in October 2011.

It tells of how he and his two fellow crewmen, Mark Champion and Andy Williams, put themselves at significant risk as they rescued the casualties one by one in conditions that necessitated their return to the scene of the incident four times.

All crewmen received official recognition of their bravery, and Roger was awarded the RNLI Bronze Medal for Gallantry.

As the title of the chapter suggests, Roger’s story goes much further.

It tells of the role his being part of the RNLI family played in his recovery from a serious accident in 2002 in which he risked losing both legs.

It focuses on his realisation of that risk, how he might never walk or run again, or ever go back on a lifeboat.

Roger speaks of his determination, despite eighteen major operations, countless skin grafts and years of physiotherapy, to get back into RNLI service and prove the doctors wrong.

Roger said: “I’m really pleased to be part of this amazing book and the insights it gives of the risks our RNLI volunteers take each time they launch a lifeboat.

“I hope my story goes some way to inspire others, especially during the current difficult times, where many find themselves suffering tragic circumstances, to always have a goal, look to the future, aim high and never give up.“

Surviving the Storm, with a foreword written by the president of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, HRH The Duke of Kent, is available online from bookshops.

A royalty from each sale will be paid in support of the RNLI.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

E-fit image released as police investigate indecent exposure incidents in Budleigh and Exmouth

The e-fit released by police of a man suspected of two indecent exposure incidents in Exmouth and Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Refurbishment work begins on Brixington play park

The planned refurb works on Brixington play park. Picture: EDDC

Fire and vandalism at Budleigh Salterton FC prompt police arson investigation

Damage done to the seats in the stand at Budleigh Salterton Football Club. Picture: Keith Wood

Exmouth care home creates visitor pod to help reunite residents with families

South Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily Taylor

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

E-fit image released as police investigate indecent exposure incidents in Budleigh and Exmouth

The e-fit released by police of a man suspected of two indecent exposure incidents in Exmouth and Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Refurbishment work begins on Brixington play park

The planned refurb works on Brixington play park. Picture: EDDC

Fire and vandalism at Budleigh Salterton FC prompt police arson investigation

Damage done to the seats in the stand at Budleigh Salterton Football Club. Picture: Keith Wood

Exmouth care home creates visitor pod to help reunite residents with families

South Garth Care Home have installed a visitor pod. Picture: Emily Taylor

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Zaq ‘Marathon Man’ Bevan nears the end of a phenomenal fundraising effort

Zaq Bevan with John Keast who ran with him on day 532 of his 60-day running marathon. Picture: ZAC BEVAN

Exeter & District Sunday League inviting applications from new teams for next season

Goal!

Latest ONS figures show one new coronavirus death in Devon

The South West coronavirus R rate has risen to 1.Picture: Ben Birchall

Rescue of four men in capsized vessel near Exmouth features in new book nine years on.

Deputy 2nd coxswain Roger Jackson with a copy oif �Surviving the Storm� and his RNLI Bronze Medal for Gallantry. Picture: John Thorogood/RNLI

Exmouth man’s murder trial postponed until September

The scene of the alleged murder in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7067. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24