Advanced search

Roger Bourgein: We live in interesting times

PUBLISHED: 08:00 29 November 2020

ROGER BOURGEIN

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Archant

Town crier Roger Bourgein writes for the Exmouth Journal

Donning a pink sash and a pink feather in his hat was the town crier, Roger Bourgein, who heralded the event. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref exe 4049-42-10AWDonning a pink sash and a pink feather in his hat was the town crier, Roger Bourgein, who heralded the event. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref exe 4049-42-10AW

Misty quiet morning, silence in Strand, burnished parade-gloss feet move wreaths among the Ziggurat-like steep and high steps of Exmouth war memorial.

Remembrance Day, November 8 2020, public not permitted, full Covid-19 risk assessment spaces the few attendees two metres apart.

The big circle has been marked in areas, ‘VIPS-1’, ‘VIPS-2’ until you come to the final one marked ‘Noise’, there are to be found the priest, the trumpeter, the piper and the town crier!

Our service begins, so quiet I cannot hear but I know this tradition of old, I have chosen to stand on the narrow circle of pebbles around the memorial, my long-Covid-19 condition includes loss of balance and having to stand upright and still for well over one hour, I need the stimulus of those pressure points pushing into my feet, as I play the pedals in my mind.

Now the time arrives to announce those laying wreaths. Ah my role! I lift my chest, fill my lungs from the misty wraiths and certainly not sotto voce deliver unto the by now maybe 500-strong still and respectful throng a mighty ear shattering roar!

That’s what town criers do! For the next 20 minutes I’m announcing wreaths and speeches as they come and go.

Suddenly I notice the figure of Andy Green, Exmouth Air managing director, approaching, he sticks a microphone and stand in front of me, spins on his heels and over his shoulder throws: “Can’t hear ya mate”!

Well if there’s one thing a town crier is always certain of then it’s being heard!

But I’m not rattled, I’m grateful for his professionalism, and his microphone,

I ended that day thanking Si Reed, the man who wrote the plan and the endless documentation that a Covid-safe ‘public’ event requires in today’s England.

I wandered away remembering that old Chinese proverb, ‘May you live in interesting times’.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Paul Arnott: ‘Characters’ are real people who do not usually answer back

East Devon District Council leader, Councilor Paul Arnott. Picture: Paul Arnott

Roger Bourgein: We live in interesting times

Exmouth Remembrance Sunday Picture: Exmouth Photo Services

Piers Motley-Nash: Introducing Billy the auction dog!

Piers Motley Nash (left) with Billy the Auction Dog. Picture: Piers Motley-Nash

Stuart Hughes: Could you become a Devon road warden?

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4996. Picture: Terry Ife

Sandra Sampson: We should all pause before judging others

We should all pause before judging others