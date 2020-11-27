Roger Bourgein: We live in interesting times
PUBLISHED: 08:00 29 November 2020
Archant
Town crier Roger Bourgein writes for the Exmouth Journal
Misty quiet morning, silence in Strand, burnished parade-gloss feet move wreaths among the Ziggurat-like steep and high steps of Exmouth war memorial.
Remembrance Day, November 8 2020, public not permitted, full Covid-19 risk assessment spaces the few attendees two metres apart.
The big circle has been marked in areas, ‘VIPS-1’, ‘VIPS-2’ until you come to the final one marked ‘Noise’, there are to be found the priest, the trumpeter, the piper and the town crier!
Our service begins, so quiet I cannot hear but I know this tradition of old, I have chosen to stand on the narrow circle of pebbles around the memorial, my long-Covid-19 condition includes loss of balance and having to stand upright and still for well over one hour, I need the stimulus of those pressure points pushing into my feet, as I play the pedals in my mind.
Now the time arrives to announce those laying wreaths. Ah my role! I lift my chest, fill my lungs from the misty wraiths and certainly not sotto voce deliver unto the by now maybe 500-strong still and respectful throng a mighty ear shattering roar!
That’s what town criers do! For the next 20 minutes I’m announcing wreaths and speeches as they come and go.
Suddenly I notice the figure of Andy Green, Exmouth Air managing director, approaching, he sticks a microphone and stand in front of me, spins on his heels and over his shoulder throws: “Can’t hear ya mate”!
Well if there’s one thing a town crier is always certain of then it’s being heard!
But I’m not rattled, I’m grateful for his professionalism, and his microphone,
I ended that day thanking Si Reed, the man who wrote the plan and the endless documentation that a Covid-safe ‘public’ event requires in today’s England.
I wandered away remembering that old Chinese proverb, ‘May you live in interesting times’.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.