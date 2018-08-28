Tribute paid to Rod Webber, a ‘true Exmothian’

Rod Webber, who was chairman for Exmouth Town Football Club, died aged 81. Picture: Heather Webber Archant

Tributes have been paid to the former chairman of Exmouth Town Football Club who was a ‘true Exmothian’.

Rod Webber, who was chairman during a time which saw the town’s football club become known as the ‘best in the west’ died last month at the age of 81.

The former interior furniture business owner will also be fondly remembered in the town for his business – now known as Webber Interiors, in High Street.

His wife Heather, who moved to Exmouth with Rod in the early 1960s, said her late husband ‘always had Exmouth in his heart’.

She added: “He was always raising money for charity when in business and our Christmas windows were a draw to many people.

“He was very proud of Exmouth – a true Exmothian. He will certainly be missed.”

Rod, who grew up in Devon, returned to the county following the end of his national service in the Royal Air Force.

While working for a furniture company, he met his wife Heather and the pair moved to Exmouth to set up a new business before marrying in 1964.

During their time in the town, they had three premises. They started off in The Strand before moving to the top end of Exeter Road in the late 1960s before eventually moving into High Street where the business is based today.

It was around this time that Rod got involved with Exmouth Town Football Club overseeing a period when the club became Western League champions.

This prompted an approach from the league to join its management structure and he rose to become chairman and eventually served as president for 10 years.

It was during this period that Rod was behind a bid to involve clubs from Cornwall in the Western League.

Rod retired from the shop in 2000 but, according to Heather, felt he still had more to give. He took on a job with a funeral company and also became a road crossing patrol administrator for Devon County Council.

He is survived by his wife Heather, sons Paul and Nick, four grandchildren and a great granddaughter.