Rockabye Radio launched by musical couple from Budleigh
PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 September 2020
Archant
A boutique radio station especially created for babies, toddlers and young children has been launched by a Budleigh Salterton couple.
Rockabye Radio, created by music specialists Mike and Karen Eaves, broadcasts nursery rhymes during activity times and lullabies at nap time.
The daily broadcasts begin with ‘Up and About’ at 7am followed by ‘Daytime Disco’ at 2.30pm and there are lullabies from 7pm until 6am the following morning.
Karen set up the British Academy of New Music as well as training music teachers, while her husband Mike is a renowned composer and guitarist.
Karen said: “We wanted to combine our expertise to deliver a radio station designed especially for young families.
“The music we broadcast is curated to support development and different activities, in the hope that we support family life and bring some joy through music.”
For more information or to listen in, visit the website
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.