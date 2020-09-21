Rockabye Radio launched by musical couple from Budleigh

Karen and Mike Eaves have launched Rockabye Radio. Picture: Karen and MIke Eaves Archant

A boutique radio station especially created for babies, toddlers and young children has been launched by a Budleigh Salterton couple.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Karen Eaves, of Rickabye Radio. Picture: Karen Eaves Karen Eaves, of Rickabye Radio. Picture: Karen Eaves

Rockabye Radio, created by music specialists Mike and Karen Eaves, broadcasts nursery rhymes during activity times and lullabies at nap time.

The daily broadcasts begin with ‘Up and About’ at 7am followed by ‘Daytime Disco’ at 2.30pm and there are lullabies from 7pm until 6am the following morning.

Karen set up the British Academy of New Music as well as training music teachers, while her husband Mike is a renowned composer and guitarist.

Karen said: “We wanted to combine our expertise to deliver a radio station designed especially for young families.

Mike Eaves. Picture: Mike Eaves Mike Eaves. Picture: Mike Eaves

“The music we broadcast is curated to support development and different activities, in the hope that we support family life and bring some joy through music.”

For more information or to listen in, visit the website