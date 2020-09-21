Advanced search

Rockabye Radio launched by musical couple from Budleigh

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 September 2020

Karen and Mike Eaves have launched Rockabye Radio. Picture: Karen and MIke Eaves

Karen and Mike Eaves have launched Rockabye Radio. Picture: Karen and MIke Eaves

Archant

A boutique radio station especially created for babies, toddlers and young children has been launched by a Budleigh Salterton couple.

Karen Eaves, of Rickabye Radio. Picture: Karen EavesKaren Eaves, of Rickabye Radio. Picture: Karen Eaves

Rockabye Radio, created by music specialists Mike and Karen Eaves, broadcasts nursery rhymes during activity times and lullabies at nap time.

The daily broadcasts begin with ‘Up and About’ at 7am followed by ‘Daytime Disco’ at 2.30pm and there are lullabies from 7pm until 6am the following morning.

Karen set up the British Academy of New Music as well as training music teachers, while her husband Mike is a renowned composer and guitarist.

Karen said: “We wanted to combine our expertise to deliver a radio station designed especially for young families.

Mike Eaves. Picture: Mike EavesMike Eaves. Picture: Mike Eaves

“The music we broadcast is curated to support development and different activities, in the hope that we support family life and bring some joy through music.”

For more information or to listen in, visit the website

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Carnival Club unveil new logo ahead of planned 2021 return

Exmouth Carnival Club has a new logo. Picture: Simon Horn/Exmouth Carnival Club

Rockabye Radio launched by musical couple from Budleigh

Karen and Mike Eaves have launched Rockabye Radio. Picture: Karen and MIke Eaves

Exe Estuary users urged to ‘bring a bag’ in bid to keep beauty spot clean

The normal estuary clean up has been cancelled, but users are urged to pick up any rubbish they see on their visits. Picture: Devon County Council

39 new homes mooted for former Rolle College site

The section of the former Rolle College site which is set to be redeveloped. Picture: Google

Jubilee clock tower repairs set to begin in March 2021

The Clock Tower, Exmouth Seafront, Exmouth, Devon