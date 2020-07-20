Video

Entertainer takes to estuary to lift lockdown spirits

Rob Pudner performed his usual show on a paddleboard. Picture: Rob Pudner Archant

The Exe Estuary in Exmouth was the backdrop for paddle boarding video with a difference.

Rob Pudner, of Entertaining Different, performed a couple of his popular ‘silly’ songs while wearing one of eye-catching suits and stood on a paddleboard.

This came on the back of a previous paddleboarding video which gained thousands of views on Facebook.

Mr Pudner is an expressive arts practitioner who, prior to the lockdown, went in to schools around Devon to give workshops on performing arts.

All of his engagements have either been postponed or cancelled altogether since mid-March so has taken to Facebook to provide free family-friendly interactive entertainment.

The 42-year-old from Okehampton said: “It was about raising smiles and morale at a difficult time.”

Mr Pudner’s next live Facebook show is on Saturday, August 1, at 9.30am.

