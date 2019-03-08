Advanced search

Traffic easing after collision involving lorry and a motorbike on Exmouth road cleared

PUBLISHED: 08:49 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 12 September 2019

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

Matt Hambridge

A busy road out of Exmouth was blocked this morning (Thursday, September 12) after a collision involving a lorry and a motorbike.

Police said at around 8am this morning the A376 was partially blocked, with traffi queuing, due to the incident between the Courtlands Cross petrol station and The Saddlers pub.

At 8.45am, police said the accident was cleared and traffic was easing.

