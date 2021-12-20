News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Road sweeper 'totally destroyed' by fire in Exmouth

person

Paul Jones

Published: 9:30 AM December 20, 2021
Fire engine. Ref exe 18 17TI 1990. Picture: Terry Ife

Fire engine. Ref exe 18 17TI 1990. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

A road sweeper was 'totally destroyed' by fire in Exmouth.

A 999 call reporting the incident was received at just after 6am on Sunday morning (December 19).

Firefighters from Exmouth were sent to the scene.

"We received a 999 call reporting a council-owned road sweeper on fire," a spokesperson for the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

"One fire engine was sent and on arrival they confirmed this sweeper was fully involved in fire."

The fire was extinguished using a hose reel jet, breathing apparatus, thermal image camera and small tools, they said.

"The sweeper was totally destroyed by fire and the cause was accidental," the spokesperson added.

Most Read

  1. 1 Exmouth drug user jailed for attacking driver and the police
  2. 2 Shepherd's hut plan among latest East Devon applications
  3. 3 No RNLI cover for this year's Exmouth or Budleigh Christmas swims
  1. 4 UPDATE: Christmas Day swimmers at Budleigh urged to take care as RNLI will not be present 
  2. 5 Faith, Hope and charity: Exmouth church donates £15,500 in Christmas vouchers
  3. 6 Junior Robins enjoy a double-header with Exmouth Town
  4. 7 Road sweeper 'totally destroyed' by fire in Exmouth
  5. 8 Minor changes to Goodmores Farm plan approved
  6. 9 Winners announced for festive window competition
  7. 10 Man guilty of assaulting police officer in Exmouth
Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Goodmores farm

Amended plans for part of Goodmores Farm site go before councillors

Philippa Davies

person
Lisa Woodcock, the Exmouth woman who received a liver transplant this year

Exmouth liver transplant woman shares her story to raise awareness of...

Philippa Davies

person
Budleigh Salterton late-night shopping

PICTURES: Budleigh Salterton late-night shopping success

Philippa Davies

person
Exmouth school

Christmas

Santa makes a flying visit to school to spread some festive cheer

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon