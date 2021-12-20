Road sweeper 'totally destroyed' by fire in Exmouth

A road sweeper was 'totally destroyed' by fire in Exmouth.

A 999 call reporting the incident was received at just after 6am on Sunday morning (December 19).

Firefighters from Exmouth were sent to the scene.

"We received a 999 call reporting a council-owned road sweeper on fire," a spokesperson for the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

"One fire engine was sent and on arrival they confirmed this sweeper was fully involved in fire."

The fire was extinguished using a hose reel jet, breathing apparatus, thermal image camera and small tools, they said.

"The sweeper was totally destroyed by fire and the cause was accidental," the spokesperson added.