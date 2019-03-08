Advanced search

Road closed after accident near Woodbury

PUBLISHED: 19:03 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:03 06 June 2019

Van and lorry collided on the B3180 near Bystock

A road between Exmouth and Woodbury has been closed in both directions following an accident involving a lorry and a van.

The vehicles collided on the B3180 at Bystock, near the Blackhill Quarry, at about 6.40pm on Thursday, June 6.

The road was closed between B3179/Four Firs Car Park and Hulham Road.

Meanwhile another accident on the nearby A376 led to the road being partially blocked, with heavy traffic between Wotton Lane and Parkfield Cottages. That was cleared at about 6.50pm.

