RNLI safety warning as rainstorm set to blow through the South West

Red flag on a wet beach. Picture: Matthew Whitley Archant

Volunteer lifesavers are warning people to be extra cautious near open water in the wake of weather warnings for the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The RNLI is urging members of the public heading to the coast to go to a lifeguarded beach and seek the advice of the lifeguards on duty.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain and wind on Friday (August 9) and for wind on Saturday (August 10) and many events have been cancelled or postponed across Devon.

The RNLI says it is 'very likely' swimming, bodyboarding or surfing will not be safe during this time.

Anglers, coastal walkers and those taking photographs are reminded to keep a safe distance from the water.

Henry Irvine, RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor, said: "When we experience severe weather such as this, especially during the summer when the region is busy with visitors, it is really important people take heed of our advice to keep themselves safe.

"If people want to go to the beach please choose one patrolled by RNLI lifeguards. "The lifeguards on duty will be continually assessing the weather and sea conditions throughout the day and changing the flags on the beach accordingly.

"If you see a red flag at a lifeguarded beach, do not enter the water, as it is unsafe for any water activities.

"If you see somebody in trouble please call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard."