RNLI safety warning as rainstorm set to blow through the South West

PUBLISHED: 09:14 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 09 August 2019

Red flag on a wet beach. Picture: Matthew Whitley

Volunteer lifesavers are warning people to be extra cautious near open water in the wake of weather warnings for the weekend.

The RNLI is urging members of the public heading to the coast to go to a lifeguarded beach and seek the advice of the lifeguards on duty.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain and wind on Friday (August 9) and for wind on Saturday (August 10) and many events have been cancelled or postponed across Devon.

The RNLI says it is 'very likely' swimming, bodyboarding or surfing will not be safe during this time.

Anglers, coastal walkers and those taking photographs are reminded to keep a safe distance from the water.

Henry Irvine, RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor, said: "When we experience severe weather such as this, especially during the summer when the region is busy with visitors, it is really important people take heed of our advice to keep themselves safe.

"If people want to go to the beach please choose one patrolled by RNLI lifeguards. "The lifeguards on duty will be continually assessing the weather and sea conditions throughout the day and changing the flags on the beach accordingly.

"If you see a red flag at a lifeguarded beach, do not enter the water, as it is unsafe for any water activities.

"If you see somebody in trouble please call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard."

Most Read

Youths involved in brawl in Exmouth town centre

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

HFest is back – 12 acts to perform across two stages to raise funds for armed forces charities

HFest 2018. Picture: Rex Preston

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Revealed – the six Exmouth phone boxes set to be removed

Six phone boxes could be set to be removed according to BT. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

