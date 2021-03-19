Lifeboat launched twice in early morning yacht rescue

Published: 3:40 PM March 19, 2021

ILB-recovery-at-night – Exmouth RNLI lifesavers in action at the rescue - Credit: Exmouth RNLI

Volunteer lifesavers from Exmouth launched twice in one morning to help a yacht which had run aground off the seafront.

At just after 2.45am on Friday (March 19), both lifeboats – R and J Welburn and George Bearman II – were launched after a report of a yacht with six people aboard in trouble at Pole Sands.

The vessel initially managed to free itself from its ground and both lifeboats left the scene.

However, at 5.50am, crew at the lifeboat station, in Queen’s Drive, notice the vessel had again got into difficulties and the inshore lifeboat – George Bearman II – was launched a second time.

Lifeboat crew members helped free the vessel which had no radio, one lifejacket and ‘very limited’ safety equipment.

The yacht and its crew were guided to safety at Exmouth Marina where they were met by members of the coastguard team.

The lifeboat made its way back to the station where it was back on service shortly after.

Helm of the inshore lifeboat on the second assignment, Harry Griffin, said its ‘vital’ vessels have the right communication and safety equipment on board before going out to sea.

He said: “The yacht had got itself into difficulty in the dark during the early hours of the morning.

“When venturing out to sea It is always important to have proper means of communication and adequate safety equipment.

“It’s also vital, and especially so during the hours of darkness, to check the locality, tide times and sea conditions before venturing out on the water.

“Our lifesaving volunteers were pleased to assist in this situation and help bring it to a safe and satisfactory conclusion.”

This rescue saw a total of 22 volunteer crew members involved.

The all-weather lifeboat R and J Welburn was crewed by helm, Steve Hockings-Thompson and crew, Mark Sansom, David Preece, James Searle, James Edge and Scott Ranft.

The inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was helmed by Guy Munnings and volunteer crew Harry Griffin and Henry Mock.

For more information on the work of Exmouth RNLI, visit http://www.exmouthlifeboat.org.uk/