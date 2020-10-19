Two rescued from the mud in River Exe by Exmouth RNLI

Two people stuck in the mud in the River Exe were rescued by Exmouth’s volunteer lifesavers.

At around 5.20pm on Saturday (October 17), the coastguard tasked Exmouth RNLI’s inshore lifeboat Peggy D following reports of people stuck in the area of the estuary known as the Duckpond, near Mudbank Lane.

The lifeboat made its way to the location where the crew was able to identify the casualties who were removed from the mud and conveyed to safety at Exmouth Marina.

Neither person required medical attention.

Exmouth RNLI has given the following advice for those walking close to rivers:

Plan your trip: Always seek local advice about safe areas to walk, check the tide and weather forecast and plan your route accordingly.

Always let someone know where you are going and when you expect to be back.

Always take a means of calling for help.

Use your eyes: if it looks soft or looks like mud, it probably is, so stay off it.

Be aware that mud can appear/disappear quickly so areas of the beach or river bed that may have been mud-free half an hour previously may have mud patches on your return walk.

If you become stuck in mud:

try to spread your weight as evenly as possible across the surface.

avoid moving and stay as calm as you can.

discourage other people from attempting to rescue you, since without the proper equipment they could become stuck too.

if you have a mobile phone, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. If you don’t, shout for help.

If anyone sees someone in difficulty in or near water while visiting the coastline or rivers, ring 999 and ask for the coastguard.