Teenager struggling against the tide rescued by volunteer lifesavers

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI Archant

A teenager struggling against the tide off Exmouth prompted the town's lifesaving volunteers into action on Thursday (July 25).

Exmouth RNLI's inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was launched shortly after 7pm after reports of a lone swimmer in difficulty 200 yards off the coast.

A teenager appeared to be struggling against the tide and was immediately rescued and brought back to shore within a few minutes.

Paramedics gave him casualty care at the lifeboat station.

Harry Griffin, inshore lifeboat helm, said: "This young man was very lucky, he had swum out over 200 yards and got caught in a strong tide.

"It is so important that swimmers know the local area and are aware of the dangers of extreme currents.

"On this occasion a member of the public reported the incident at the boathouse but it should be remembered that our station isn't manned round the clock and any emergencies should always be reported via 999 or 112 to the Coastguard."

The RNLI offers advice on how to swim in the sea safely as part of its Respect the Water campaign:

- always swim between the red and yellow flags on a lifeguarded beach

- never swim alone

- always swim parallel to the shore and not straight out