Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Teenager struggling against the tide rescued by volunteer lifesavers

PUBLISHED: 09:52 26 July 2019

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

Archant

A teenager struggling against the tide off Exmouth prompted the town's lifesaving volunteers into action on Thursday (July 25).

Exmouth RNLI's inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was launched shortly after 7pm after reports of a lone swimmer in difficulty 200 yards off the coast.

A teenager appeared to be struggling against the tide and was immediately rescued and brought back to shore within a few minutes.

Paramedics gave him casualty care at the lifeboat station.

Harry Griffin, inshore lifeboat helm, said: "This young man was very lucky, he had swum out over 200 yards and got caught in a strong tide.

"It is so important that swimmers know the local area and are aware of the dangers of extreme currents.

"On this occasion a member of the public reported the incident at the boathouse but it should be remembered that our station isn't manned round the clock and any emergencies should always be reported via 999 or 112 to the Coastguard."

The RNLI offers advice on how to swim in the sea safely as part of its Respect the Water campaign:

- always swim between the red and yellow flags on a lifeguarded beach

- never swim alone

- always swim parallel to the shore and not straight out

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Burglars strike seven homes in two weeks

Police are looking to recover these items. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Burglars strike seven homes in two weeks

Police are looking to recover these items. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Frank Delling - more tributes to a footballing legend and all-round ‘Mr Nice Guy’

Frank Delling's 77th birthday football match at Budleigh Salterton. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref exsp 1523-19-14AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on Photo Orders

Teenager struggling against the tide rescued by volunteer lifesavers

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

Local football loses a ‘true footballing gentleman and a legend of the game’ with the passing of Frank Delling.

Frank Delling's 77th birthday football match at Budleigh Salterton. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref exsp 1431-19-14AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on Photo Orders

Bilcock free-kick nets another clean-sheet pre-season victory for Exmouth Town

Exmouth Town at home to Sidmouth Town for a pre-season friendly. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7453. Picture: Terry Ife

Exe Sailing Club’s Joe Reid sails to national success

Exe SCs Joe Reid, who won the ITCA (GBR) 4.2 Topper National Series event held at Poole Yacht Club, Dorset. Picture EXE SC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists