Exmouth Journal > News

Exmouth lifeboat goes to the aid of stranded paddleboarders

Philippa Davies

Published: 9:05 AM August 3, 2022
Exmouth inshore lifeboat in action

Exmouth inshore lifeboat in action - Credit: John Thorogood

Two paddleboarders who were stranded on a sandbank off Budleigh Salterton were rescued by Exmouth RNLI. 

The inshore lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II was called to the sandbank 300 metres off Brandy Head at 7.30pm on Tuesday, August 2. 

The pair, who had been using inflatable paddleboards, were taken to the beach near the River Otter and escorted to Lime Kiln car park by the coastguard rescue team. Neither was hurt or needed medical attention. 

The Exmouth RNLI crew involved were Guy Munnings, Nick Wright and, James Searle crewing the inshore lifeboat. 

Other volunteers involved were deputy launch authority Mike Acred, and shore crew Jason Luff, Jake Richards, Rory Carrig, John Dinsdale and Steve Woodbridge. 

RNLI safety advice regarding paddle boarding can be found here.

Exmouth News
Budleigh News

