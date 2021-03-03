Published: 5:00 PM March 3, 2021

Two paddleboarders were rescued by Exmouth RNLI volunteer lifesavers at the weekend.

At around 10.30am on Sunday (February 28) the inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was launched after a report of two paddleboarder who had become ‘distressed’ some distance from the shore.

The lifeboat, crewed by Helm, Guy Munnings, and RNLI volunteer crew Mark Cockman and James Edge was able to quickly locate the casualties.

Both were assessed and, together with their equipment, taken on board the inshore lifeboat.

They were taken to the safety of Exmouth Lifeboat Station arriving.

A spokesman for Exmouth RNLI said: “Both were wet and cold but otherwise uninjured. Neither required further medical treatment.”

Helm, Guy Munnings added: “The two casualties were properly equipped for paddleboarding but had got caught in the spring tide that had swept them out nearly a mile from shore.

“They had attempted to phone the lifeboat station for help but I must reiterate that the station is not always manned and that anyone in difficulty in the sea should always call 999 for the Coastguard.

“There are unusually strong sea conditions at present and I would urge anyone going on the water to always check the locality, weather and tides before venturing out.

“Myself and my crew were pleased to be able to reach the casualties very quickly and get them to safety.”

This incident came two days after Exmouth RNLI was called out to help a person cut off by the tide at Orcombe Point.

The individual, a man in his late twenties, was helped on board the lifeboat and taken back to Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat Station on Friday, February 26.

The Exmouth RNLI spokesman said: “He was wet and very cold but otherwise uninjured and did not require medical assistance.”

Helm, David Preece said, “This is the second incident in just a few days where someone has got cut off by the tide at Orcombe Point.

“As previously, I must reiterate the advice for those using the beach to always check the locality, weather and tides before venturing out.

Further significant cliff falls have occurred in this region that makes leaving that location other than via the beach very risky.”