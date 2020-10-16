Injured man cut off by the tide in Exmouth rescued by RNLI crew

Both Exmouth Lifeboats engaged in the rescue. Picture: Exmouth RNLI Archant

Exmouth’s volunteer lifesavers came to the rescue a person with a head injury cut off by the tide.

At around 5.50pm on Thursday (October 15) Exmouth RNLI’s inshore lifeboat Peggy D was launched after a report of an individual cut off by the tide east of Orcombe Point.

An ambulance and Exmouth Coastguard were also tasked to attend.

The all-weather lifeboat R&J Welburn was also launched but stood by, close to the scene.

It was established the person had a head injury and Exmouth RNLI crew members administered first aid before taking him by stretcher to the inshore lifeboat.

He was then conveyed to an ambulance at Exmouth Marina.

Inshore lifeboat helm, Henry Mock said: “It’s always important for members of the public to check out tide times along our coastline before venturing on walks along the beaches.

“Orcombe Point is a particularly vulnerable spot where extra care should be taken and tide times noted.

“Myself and my crew were pleased to assist in this successful rescue.”