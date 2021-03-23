Sinking jetski rescued by Exmouth RNLI
- Credit: Chris Sims/RNLI
A jetski sinking near Exmouth was rescued by the town’s RNLI volunteer crew.
At shortly after 5.45pm on Sunday (March 21), Exmouth RNLI’s inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was launched having been tasked by the coastguard to a report of a jetski sinking near Pole Sands.
The lifeboat was commanded by Helm, Henry Mock and volunteer lifeboat crew Guy Munnings and David Preece.
The lifesavers found the vessel at shortly after 6pm and it was taken under tow, together with the single occupant, to the safety of shore at Mamhead Slipway.
The person involved was met by members of the Exmouth Coastguard Rescue team.
The single casualty, who was properly equipped with a radio, lifejacket and wetsuit and whose jetski had developed a fault, was uninjured and did not require medical attention.
The lifeboat made its way back to the station, in Queen’s Drive, where it was back on service a short time later.
