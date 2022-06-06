Injured man rescued after Exmouth rocks fall
- Credit: John Thorogood/RNLI
An injured man who had fallen on rocks was rescued by lifeboat volunteers.
The incident unfolded at Sandy bay, Exmouth, at just after 3.30pm on Thursday (June 2) afternoon.
Following a call for assistance from their RNLI Lifeguard colleagues at 3.32pm, the crew of Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II attended a report of a man who had fallen.
He had sustained a suspected spinal injury.
"The volunteer lifesavers, led by Inshore Lifeboat Helm Guy Munnings and crew Ed Thomas and Charles Swales, quickly sped to the scene and rapidly located the casualty who was being helped by the Sandy Bay RNLI Lifeguard Team," said a spokesperson.
"The casualty was assessed by the RNLI volunteers and given first aid treatment while awaiting the arrival of an ambulance.
"Other Exmouth RNLI volunteers who assisted were Deputy Launch Authority, Rob Vince, Head Launcher Neil Cannon, Tractor Driver Robert Thompson and shore crew Nick Wright and Rory Carrig."
Most Read
- 1 Man sustained head injuries after Exmouth town centre altercation
- 2 Kevin Hill set for Torquay United reunion at Southern Road
- 3 Injured man rescued after Exmouth rocks fall
- 4 Budleigh's new plinth to mark Queens Jubilee
- 5 Death of man and woman found at Exmouth address not suspicious say police
- 6 Man suffers suspected spinal injuries after falling on rocks at Sandy Bay
- 7 Famous Ladies of Exmouth – Mary Anne Clarke
- 8 Exmouth fire station charity car-wash this Saturday
- 9 Space above empty Exmouth shop to be turned into two-bed flat
- 10 Can you go plastic free for a week?
The lifeboat remained at the scene until the casualty was safe and an ambulance arrived, they added.
The volunteer crew and the inshore lifeboat returned to Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat Station at 5.20pm.