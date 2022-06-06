Injured man rescued after Exmouth rocks fall

The Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat launches to the rescue - Credit: John Thorogood/RNLI

An injured man who had fallen on rocks was rescued by lifeboat volunteers.

The incident unfolded at Sandy bay, Exmouth, at just after 3.30pm on Thursday (June 2) afternoon.

Following a call for assistance from their RNLI Lifeguard colleagues at 3.32pm, the crew of Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II attended a report of a man who had fallen.

He had sustained a suspected spinal injury.

"The volunteer lifesavers, led by Inshore Lifeboat Helm Guy Munnings and crew Ed Thomas and Charles Swales, quickly sped to the scene and rapidly located the casualty who was being helped by the Sandy Bay RNLI Lifeguard Team," said a spokesperson.

"The casualty was assessed by the RNLI volunteers and given first aid treatment while awaiting the arrival of an ambulance.

"Other Exmouth RNLI volunteers who assisted were Deputy Launch Authority, Rob Vince, Head Launcher Neil Cannon, Tractor Driver Robert Thompson and shore crew Nick Wright and Rory Carrig."

The lifeboat remained at the scene until the casualty was safe and an ambulance arrived, they added.

The volunteer crew and the inshore lifeboat returned to Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat Station at 5.20pm.