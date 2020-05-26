Advanced search

Budleigh swimmer ‘not in a proper state’ rescued by Exmouth RNLI

PUBLISHED: 09:46 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 26 May 2020

Exmouth RNLI's inshore lifeboat launching to rescue. Picture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLI

A man who was rescued from the sea near Budleigh Salterton was ‘not in a proper state’ to swim.

Exmouth RNLI crews launched to rescue two people on board a rowing boat. PIcture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLIExmouth RNLI crews launched to rescue two people on board a rowing boat. PIcture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth RNLI’s inshore and all-weather lifeboats rescued a man on Monday (May 25) after he was found half a mile from the coast in Budleigh.

The lifeboats were initially launched at around 5.10pm after being alerted by the coastguard.

After an extensive search of the Budleigh coastline, RNLI volunteer crew members rescued the man who did not sustain any serious injuries.

Exmouth RNLI Helm, Henry Mock, said: “This was a very serious incident in which a gentleman had gone into the sea at Budleigh Salterton whilst not in a proper state to swim.

“He had got into difficulties almost immediately and found himself being swept out.

“It was very fortunate that several members of the public had witnessed the incident, dialled 999 for help, and we were able to get to the scene very quickly to give assistance.

“It was clear to me that the man was not capable of swimming back to shore himself.

“I would urge anyone thinking of swimming in the sea to make sure you are equipped, fit and able to do so, that it’s safe to swim and you are aware of the tides, current and the wave conditions.”

This incident came two days after Exmouth RNLI volunteer lifesavers rescued two men in a rowing boat in the River Exe.

Shortly after 9.40pm on Saturday (May 23), the inshore and all-weather lifeboats were launched after reports of a rowing boat in difficulty.

The crew onboard the inshore lifeboat searched a large length of the river while the volunteers onboard the all-weather boat maintain vigilance at the estuary.

Two men were found in a rowing boat having struggled to combat the changing tide.

Both men, one of which was a non-swimmer, had no lifejackets and were taken to safety where they were checked by ambulance staff.

Mr Mock added: “It’s very important for water users to be aware of changing tides as they can present hazardous conditions. Our safety message is to advise everyone taking to the water to ensure they have proper safety equipment and, in particular, lifejackets.”

