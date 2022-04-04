News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Drifting boat was a danger to water users

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:33 PM April 4, 2022
Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat with the casualty vessel in tow

Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat with the casualty vessel in tow - Credit: Marcia F Exmouth NCI

A dangerous drifting boat was recovered by Exmouth RNLI after its mooring rope broke and it was carried out to sea. 

The inshore lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II was launched at about 12.15pm today (Monday, April 4) after several calls to HM Coastguard reporting the rigid inflatable boat about 200 metres off Exmouth seafront. 

On arrival the crew confirmed that the boat was unmanned and towed it to Exmouth marina. 

Exmouth RNLI lifeboat helm Roy Stott said: “It was fortunate that HM Coastguard were informed of this incident promptly, such that the casualty vessel was brought to safety before any damage could occur or cause further risk to water users.

"I would urge all local boat owners to check their moorings on a regular basis to ensure they are robust and safe.” 

The lifeboat was crewed by Ed Thomas and Guy Munnings. Other volunteers involved were deputy launch authority Mike Gall and shore crew John Dinsdale and James Searle. 

