Drifting boat was a danger to water users

A dangerous drifting boat was recovered by Exmouth RNLI after its mooring rope broke and it was carried out to sea.

The inshore lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II was launched at about 12.15pm today (Monday, April 4) after several calls to HM Coastguard reporting the rigid inflatable boat about 200 metres off Exmouth seafront.

On arrival the crew confirmed that the boat was unmanned and towed it to Exmouth marina.

Exmouth RNLI lifeboat helm Roy Stott said: “It was fortunate that HM Coastguard were informed of this incident promptly, such that the casualty vessel was brought to safety before any damage could occur or cause further risk to water users.

"I would urge all local boat owners to check their moorings on a regular basis to ensure they are robust and safe.”

The lifeboat was crewed by Ed Thomas and Guy Munnings. Other volunteers involved were deputy launch authority Mike Gall and shore crew John Dinsdale and James Searle.