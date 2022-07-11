RNLI crew sent to help broken-down powerboat

The Exmouth RNLI crew bringing in the broken-down powerboat - Credit: John Thorogood

A broken-down powerboat off Budleigh prompted an RNLI crew to respond.

Volunteers frmo Exmouth RNLI were sent to the scene at just after 3pm today (July 11), at the request of HM Coastguard.

The all-weather lifeboat 13-03 R & J Welburn was sent to help the broken-down 21ft powerboat about a mile off the coast.

"The volunteer crew launched at 3.12pm, located the boat at 3.24pm, but were unable to restart the engine," said an Exmouth RNLI spokesperson.

"They assessed the situation and established a tow back in to Exmouth Marina where the boat was safely moored.

"The occupant was uninjured and did not require medical attention."

Exmouth RNLI volunteer lifesavers who took part in the assignment were Roy Stott, Andy Stott, Charles Swales, James Edge and Geoff Mills.

Other volunteers involved were Rick Newcombe, Henry Mock, Neil Cannon, Ed Steele, Mark Cockman, Jake Richards and Ed Thomas.

RNLI Safety advice for Yacht sailing and Motorboating can be found online at rnli.org/safety/choose-your-activity/yacht-sailing-and-motorboating

