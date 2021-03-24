Published: 5:00 PM March 24, 2021

For the first time this year, RNLI lifeguards are set to provide cover for Exmouth beach over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

The first set of beaches in the south west will go on service at the start of the Easter weekend, for this first time this year this will include Exmouth.

The number of beaches will increase through the season until the peak school summer holidays when over 89 beaches across the region will be patrolled.

The RNLI are encouraging the public to follow government advice on social distancing, travel and contact with others when visiting the beach to keep themselves and our lifeguards safe.

Henry Irvine, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for Exmouth, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to provide additional safety cover on Exmouth beach this Easter.

“While lockdown restrictions will remain in place, we expect people will want to make the most of their time off over the long Bank Holiday weekend and for many this may involve visiting the coast.

“We’d urge anyone wanting to go into the water to visit their nearest lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags, having lifeguard patrols on Exmouth allows those in East Devon to access this service without having to travel too far.

“RNLI lifeguards will provide four days of cover over the Easter weekend and on weekends and bank holidays up until May 29, when they will then provide full time patrols as is their usual service on Exmouth beach until September 5 when patrols will be weekends only until the end of the month.”

RNLI lifeguards training - Credit: Vince Timson MS

In 2020, RNLI lifeguards covering the south west saved 56 lives, helped 9,179 people and responded to 6,287 incidents which included water rescues, minor first aid and helping to reunite missing children with their families.

East Devon District councillors Nick Hookway, portfolio holder for culture, leisure, sport and tourism, and Geoff Jung (portfolio holder for coast, country and environment, said: “We are really pleased to provide support to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) for beach lifeguard provision for Exmouth beach again this year.

“We are also pleased that this year we will be able to have lifeguard cover from before Easter and this will continue throughout this coming summer which we expect to be exceptionally busy.”